5 of the Best Tools for Monitoring Your SEO in 2021

Try these tools for monitoring your SEO.

Which KPIs are you using to track your website’s SEO performance? Frequent updates to Google’s algorithm mean the bar is always rising. The KPIs you tracked last year might only be half as relevant in 2021.

Search algorithms are designed to uncover the most relevant content based on keyword searches. Keeping up with the latest updates can be challenging on your own. That’s where specialized tools for monitoring your SEO come into play.

Keyword monitoring can be done manually, of course, but who has time for that? Publishers that are busy managing their editorial products and connecting with potential advertisers certainly don’t have time to manually track how their websites are ranking across all relevant keywords in Google.

Digital publishers today have hundreds (if not thousands) of SEO tools to choose from. Some of these tools are designed to monitor for changes that could negatively impact your website’s ability to rank in search. Other SEO tools are built to debug or automatically optimize websites based on the latest best practices. Some tools are free and some charge users a monthly fee. Today, we’re talking about the best of the best tools for your monitoring your SEO.

In this article, we will review 5 of the top tools for monitoring your SEO. We recommend researching the pricing for any SEO monitoring tools you’re interested in to determine which tools are the best fit for your publication’s budget.

Top Tools for Monitoring Your SEO

1. Seoability

Seoability is a free all-in-one tool for monitoring your website’s SEO. Publishers can check their website’s compliance with the latest search engine standards and best practices for keyword optimization by entering a simple URL into Seoability’s online platform. Seoability will analyze your website and send you tips for optimization. Publishers also get access to keyword monitoring, email reporting, and alerts whenever technical errors are discovered.

2. Seomater

Do you want to receive SEO monitoring alerts? If so, Seomater is for you. The SEO auditing and monitoring tool automatically crawls your website and notifies you when any problematic SEO issues crop up. Users can get more than a dozen detailed reports about both on-page and off-page SEO. Seomater also includes a domain comparison tool that compares websites head-to-head to identify specific strengths and weaknesses in search.

3. Screaming Frog SEO Spider

Behind the silly name is a powerful tool for SEO monitoring that digital publishers should be sure to check out. Screaming Frog SEO Spider will crawl your website looking for common SEO mistakes, taking a process that would otherwise require days of manual labor and data entry, and completing it in just a few hours’ time. The SEO data that Screaming Frog uncovers while crawling your website can be exported to Excel and uploaded to whichever keyword monitoring service you select.

4. AnswerThePublic

AnswerThePublic has become a popular search listening tool among digital publishers thanks to its intuitive interface and straightforward features. Publishers regularly use AnswerThePublic to monitor keyword trends and better understand online research behaviors. The search listening and keyword tool actually monitors autocomplete data from search engines and uses that information to generate lists of phrases and questions that people are searching for around any topic. This is not just one of the best tools for monitoring your SEO, but a valuable tool for anyone looking to come up with new content ideas, as well.

5. SpyFu

Do you run campaigns with Google Ads? If so, SpyFu could be of use to you. SpyFu monitors paid and organic rankings across all major search engines, including Google and Bing, and helps drive traffic to both your website and your online advertising campaigns using competitive keyword research. Publishers can also use the tool to download their competitors’ PPC and SEO keywords, and to review the ranking of their websites (or individual pages on their websites) for specific keywords.

Do you have any favorite tools for monitoring your SEO that didn’t make it onto this list? We want to hear what’s working for you, so reach out and let us know!