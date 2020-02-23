5 Reasons to Migrate to WordPress

If you’ve been considering migrating your website to WordPress, we’ve got all the reasons why you should take the leap.

Deciding to migrate to WordPress is one of the smartest decisions a digital publisher can make. Not only is WordPress the most popular content management system (CMS) around these days, but the platform itself is constantly being updated to incorporate the latest advancements in online publishing.

In addition to dominating the online publishing market, WordPress is a global leader in the ecommerce space. A whopping 35% of all websites are powered by WordPress, and WordPress holds a 62% market share for content management systems on websites. WordPress is much more popular than competing CMS platforms, like Joomla and Drupal.

The CMS that you choose will play a big role in how your website performs. Because switching CMS providers is a big decision, it’s not something that most publishers do without plenty of research and thought. If you’re on the fence about whether to migrate to WordPress, we’ve put together a list of the top reasons you should make the switch.

Why You Should Migrate to WordPress

Reason #1: WordPress is Easier to Manage

One of the most common reasons why publishers migrate to WordPress is to improve the back-end experience for their staff. WordPress is known as the easiest-to-use CMS on the market. Anyone who can use Gmail or Microsoft Word can use the WordPress CMS.

Rather than logging in to a server, downloading the HTML files you want to update, and going through actual code to make simple changes to your website, you can use the WordPress platform to make all kinds of website updates. You can also hire a web developer that specializes in online publishing, like Web Publisher PRO, to provide whatever assistance you need during the migration process and beyond.

Reason #2: A Total Redesign Isn’t Necessary

Are you happy with the way your website looks and feels right now? Then keep it that way! Migrating your website to WordPress doesn’t have to mean doing a total redesign at the same time. The migration process happens under the hood, which means most people who visit your website will have no idea you made any changes. If anything, they may notice that your page load times are faster and that content is being refreshed more regularly.

Migrating your website to WordPress without changing the design is one way to keep costs down. If you do make the switch and then discover that you’d like to freshen up the look of your website, that’s something we can help with at Web Publisher PRO.

Reason #3: Plugins Galore

Do you know about plugins? Plugins are small snippets of code that expand the functionality of WordPress websites. You can find plugins for almost any feature under the sun in the WordPress plugin directory, including ecommerce, display advertising, and SEO. The plugins that you find in the WordPress directory are useful and easy to integrate.

If you’re interested in learning more about what kind of features you can add using WordPress plugins, check out this list of the most popular plugins for online publishers.

Reason #4: Pages Load Faster

Slow page load times aren’t just frustrating to website visitors, they can also hurt your website’s search engine ranking. Maybe your server hasn’t been configured properly, or maybe there’s too many users on the same server. Regardless of the issues you’re having currently, you can feel confident in knowing that your pages will load faster after you migrate to WordPress.

One of the areas we specialize in at Web Publisher PRO is website speed. There’s a good reason why we recommend that our publishing clients migrate to WordPress. If we can’t fix a client’s speed issues during the migration, we’ll continue working until the issue is resolved.

Reason #5: Search Engine Optimization

If you care about SEO, then your website should be running on the WordPress platform. WordPress does a much better job of being optimized for search engines than other content management systems. Part of the reason why is because WordPress is an open-source platform. Open-source platforms are typically easier to navigate and they’re updated more frequently as new features are released.

(You can learn more about the differences between open-source and closed-source content management systems in this helpful article.)

Another reason why WordPress sites perform better in search engine rankings is thanks to the many SEO tools and plugins that are available for publishers to try. If one SEO plugin isn’t delivering the results you need, try another. Yoast SEO is widely-regarded as the most effective SEO plugin for publishers, but there’s hundreds of options available in the WordPress plugin directory.

If you’re ready to make the switch to WordPress, then get in contact with our team of web publishing experts. We’re here to help.