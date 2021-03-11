7 Best SEO Auditing Tools for Digital Publishers in 2021

When Google changes its algorithm, digital publishers take notice. Even the smallest updates can wreak havoc on a publisher’s search strategy. If it seems like you’re always running a step behind, then SEO auditing tools can help you catch up.

Despite how much information there is published about Google’s algorithm, the truth is there is still a lot of secrecy behind how the search engine giant evaluates websites and decides where websites will appear on search engine results pages (SERPs). That’s where SEO auditing tools come into play.

A number of developers have come out with their own SEO auditing tools, both free and paid. These SEO tools are designed to give online publishers insights into how they can improve their rankings on Google, Bing, and other search engines, particularly when it comes to the specific keywords and phrases they’re trying to target.

In this blog post, we will review the top SEO auditing tools for digital publishers and talk a little more generally about why SEO auditing is so important. Some of the tools we’ll review are free and others require a paid plan. We recommend doing your own research to determine which of these SEO auditing tools will work best for your publication.

Top SEO Auditing Tools for Digital Publishers

1. Ahrefs

Ahrefs is one of the most well-known SEO tools out there. It was designed for anyone to use, so publishers don’t have to be extremely tech savvy to take advantage of most of its features. Publishers can use Ahrefs to run website audits that crawl specific verticals within their domains to look for technical issues at the page level. When coupled with Ahrefs’ Site Explorer feature, which compares the performance of specific webpages, publishers can get a clearer picture of which areas of their websites are most in need of attention.

2. Seobility

Seobility’s SEO checker was designed to help publishers make sure their websites are in compliance with the latest search engine guidelines. After running a basic website analysis, Seobility will provide you with tips and strategies on how to optimize your website for greater long-term SEO success. Advanced features include email reporting and alerts, keyword monitoring, and subpage audits.

3. SEOquake

SEOquake is a powerful SEO auditing tool that works in the Chrome browser. Digital publishers can use the tool to check their webpages for whichever SEO parameters they set. They can also conduct SEO audits. The extension runs internal and external link reviews, URL and domain comparisons, and it supports data file exports. Digital publishers can audit their websites’ SEO to pinpoint any issues that might be causing problems with search engines.

4. Seomater

Digital publishers who are looking for advanced SEO auditing tools will want to check out Seomater. Seomater is an online SEO audit tool and website crawler designed to help publishers improve website performance through in-depth technical SEO analysis and SEO on-page testing. Users receive detailed SEO reports that explain all the SEO-related elements on their websites and point out any issues that require an immediate fix.

5. ContentKing

ContentKing offers real-time SEO auditing and content tracking for online publishers. Unlike some other SEO auditing tools on this list, ContentKing tracks its users’ websites 24/7, so any issues that crop up get noticed and remedied in real-time. ContentKing is cloud-based, which means publishers don’t need to install any software to start taking advantage of the features. Larger publishers will appreciate the team collaboration tools, which aren’t available with most other SEO auditing tools on this list.

6. WooRank

If you haven’t heard about WooRank yet, you’re not alone. The auditing tool is not as well-known as some other tools, however its features are incredibly useful for both digital publishers and agencies. Users with free and paid versions can access audit reports in PDF format. These reports include an analysis of both on-page and off-page SEO, as well as broken links and backlinks. Reports include recommendations for how to improve the website’s visibility and search ranking.

7. Raven Tools

What sets Raven Tools apart from other SEO auditing tools is the quality of the reports it generates for users. Raven Tools’ reports include technical SEO issues and recommendations that publishers should look at, including suggestions related to site page speed, design, social media reputation, backlinks, and online reputation. Raven Tools also provides its users with lists of additional SEO tools that they can use for research and website optimization.

Now that you’ve read about the best SEO auditing tools for digital publishers, it’s time to decide which of these tools is right for your publication. What are your goals, and how will these tools help you achieve them? For more custom insights and software recommendations, reach out to our team at Web Publisher PRO for support.