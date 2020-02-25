What You Should Know Before Moving to WordPress CMS

More publishers are moving to WordPress CMS. We’ve put together this guide with everything you should know before making the switch.

Everything you do at a news organization revolves around your content management system. Editorial content, photos, video, subscriptions, and advertising can all be constrained by an outdated or closed-source CMS. If your publishing system doesn’t support subscriptions or certain types of advertising, or if the platform itself is difficult for your reporters to navigate, then it’s time to make a change.

WordPress CMS has become the most popular publishing system for digital news organizations of all sizes. More publishers than ever before are working together with web developers to migrate their websites to WordPress.

Based on the feedback we have heard from publishers who are moving to WordPress CMS, there are some misconceptions about what the migration process entails and what kinds of changes newsrooms can expect once they start using a more modern publishing system. A lot of publishers are curious about how getting a new CMS will lead to better reader experiences, and what sorts of new revenue opportunities will become available.

What you should know before moving to WordPress CMS is that making the switch will allow you to have more flexibility, and it will give you more opportunities for monetization. No other publishing system has the number of revenue generating capabilities that WordPress has.

Migrating to a new publishing system isn’t always easy, especially for news organizations with years of archives, photo galleries, and subscriber databases that they don’t want to lose. That’s why most newsrooms opt to work with web developers that specialize in WordPress migrations, like Web Publisher PRO.

Before moving to WordPress CMS, you should do these 5 things:

Find a web developer that specializes in WordPress migrations. Make a list of what you do and don’t like about your current CMS. Sign up for demos or one-on-one consultations to learn more about what to expect during the migration. Ask about how the web developer plans to migrate your existing content. Get your whole team on board, including editorial and business departments.

Content migration is always one of the biggest challenges that publishers face when changing publishing systems, especially when they take a DIY approach. This is why it is so important to work with a company, like Web Publisher PRO, that specializes in this area.

One of the benefits of using a CMS like WordPress is that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Thousands of top publishers are already using this publishing system, and we’ve already come up with solutions to virtually any concern or issue that a publisher might have. That’s a big benefit to using the WordPress CMS, compared to some smaller or less-tested solutions.

Realistic expectations are important, too. Before moving to WordPress CMS, you should know that the migration will take some time.

Ask your web developer these questions to better understand what the migration will entail:

How long is the migration going to take?

How can my team prepare before using the new CMS?

What sorts of kinks will need to be ironed out after the migration?

What will happen to my archives?

What happens to old URLs?

What happens if we have a problem during the migration?

When publishers make their migration a priority, and they dedicate the appropriate resources, they often have much better outcomes. Business, sales, and editorial teams should all be on board before the migration begins, and any questions or concerns need to be fleshed out through open discussions.

It’s also important that publishers recognize how important it is to work with a qualified web developer on this type of project. If something goes wrong during the migration, who are you going to call? Who is going to pick up the phone and answer your questions in detail?

If you’re not sure moving to WordPress CMS is worth the hurdles, it’s a good idea to take a close look at what your publication could gain by making the switch. Moving to WordPress CMS doesn’t have to be complicated or disruptive. It doesn’t need to be expensive, either. With the right strategy in place, publishers can migrate publishing systems and open the door to new business opportunities.

To learn even more about what to expect when moving to WordPress CMS, get in touch with our team of experts at Web Publisher PRO.