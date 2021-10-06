WordPress Releases Gutenberg 11.6: Important Updates for Publishers

Gutenberg 11.6 was released in late September, and in the time since its debut, WordPress developers have been working overtime to test out the newest features and improvements. If you’re wondering what to expect, we’ve rounded up three of the most important things to know about Gutenberg 11.6.

Gutenberg is the WordPress website builder developed to streamline the website editing experience for users. With its drag-and-drop web design interface, digital publishers around the world have been able to take control and develop more professional, technically-sophisticated websites using the Gutenberg editor. However, the Gutenberg website editor does have its limitations. That’s one of the reasons why digital publishers and professional web developers are always so eager to dig into each new version update that WordPress puts out.

In Gutenberg 11.6, WordPress contributors added dozens of bug fixes and feature enhancements. Most of the enhancements in this latest release were routine enhancements, rather than unexpected showstoppers. However, even those small, routine enhancements can add up to big improvements in the way people use the Gutenberg web design editor.

Overall, Gutenberg 11.6 is being described by many as a “well-rounded release” that enhances many areas of the Gutenberg editor. Here’s more about what to expect:

Gutenberg 11.6 — 3 Big Changes

What should digital publishers expect from Gutenberg 11.6, besides an overall refinement in the editing process? Let’s start with the three biggest updates.

1. Native Site Logo Cropping

Prior to the release of Gutenberg 11.6, the image used as a website logo would have to be edited before it could be uploaded to a website. The latest version of Gutenberg includes an array of tools to adapt logos without leaving the browser-based editor, so publishers can zoom, crop, and rotate their website logos from inside the Site Logo block’s toolbar.

2. Locking Individual Blocks

Another welcome change in the release of Gutenberg 11.6 is the ability to lock individual blocks by adding a lock attribute on the block settings. Locking individual blocks prevents them from moving or being removed. This feature was added to make it easier for WordPress theme designers and website designers to avoid removing blocks accidentally during the editing process. When an individual block is locked, the toolbar will have the movers option hidden and the “Remove block” option will also be unavailable.

3. Enhancements to the Writing Flow

This is a big update for digital publishers. In Gutenberg 11.6, the writing flow has undergone some changes that make it easier for publishers to use. The Rich Text Format (RTF) toolbar will now show a visual clue for hidden active items. Additionally, the current filter value is now passed to the main inserter without needing to type it again anytime you’re using the quick inserter and clicking the “Browse all” button. This makes the change between inserters a more seamless process for publishers.

To learn more about what’s new in Gutenberg 11.6, check out this detailed guide from the WordPress core development team. If you have questions about implementing the enhancements from this new release on your own WordPress website, contact Web Publisher PRO’s team of WordPress development specialists for support.